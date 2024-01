Yuka Fujiwara Debuts Limited Idol Manga

'Survival idol' story launched on Wednesday

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app revealed on Twitter on Monday that Little Witch Academia: Tsukiyo no Ōkan (Crown of Midnight) artist Yuka Fujiwara is launching a new manga Limited Idol on Wednesday. The first chapter is available to read now.

Image via Ura Sunday

The story revolves around Riko and her twin Miko. Riko is an aspiring idol pursuing her dreams, when tragedy suddenly strikes one day.

Fujiwara ended the Little Witch Academia: Tsukiyo no Ōkan series in December 2016. The artist launched the manga in Ribon in September 2015. Terio Teri also launched a Little Witch Academia manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in August of that year, and ended it in November 2015.