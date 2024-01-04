×
Ajin's Gamon Sakurai Launches New Sci-Fi Manga The Pool

posted on by Anita Tai
Manga launches on February 7

The February issue of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Ajin creator Gamon Sakurai will launch a new series titled The Pool in the March issue on February 7.

The series is described as a military science-fiction story, following a space squad and the chief who leads the group, as well as the terrifying creatures they encounter.

Sakurai ended his Ajin - Demi-Human manga in 2021. He launched the manga in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2012, and Kodansha published the 17th and final compiled book volume in Japan in May 2021. Vertical Comics and now Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as Kodansha published them in Japan.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2015 and ran for 13 episodes. Netflix streamed new episodes in Japan three days after they premiered on Japanese television, and it began streaming the entire first season outside of Japan in April 2016. The second season premiered in Japan in October 2016. Netflix began streaming the second season in December 2016.

The manga also inspired a 3D CG anime film trilogy in 2015 and 2016. The manga also inspired three OVAs that bundled with the eighth, ninth, and 10th volumes of the manga in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Additionally, a live-action film opened in Japan in September 2017.

Source: Good! Afternoon magazine February issue 2024

