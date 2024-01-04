Kenji Saitō Announces New Kentōshi AtoZ Manga

The February issue of Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine revealed on Thursday that Kenji Saitō is launching a new series titled Kentōshi AtoZ (Gladiator A to Z) with art by YOHAN in the March issue on February 2.

Image via Jump Square's website © Shueisha

The manga follows gladiators competing for the top in the colosseum, including one who used to be an online streamer.

Saitō and Narumi Kakinouchi launched the Akuma Gakkō ni Kayou Ochikobore Saikyō Seijo ga Kono Yo no Seigi wa Zenhitei (The Hopeless Yet Powerful Saint Attends Demon School and Rejects All of the World's Justice) manga in Manga Cross in February 2021, and ended the manga in June. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth and final volume on August 24.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise, opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

Source: Jump Square February issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.