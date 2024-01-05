HIDIVE Reveals English Dub Cast for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Anime

© 志瑞祐・遠坂あさぎ／ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ／聖剣学院の魔剣使い製作委員会

Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai

announced on Thursday the English dub cast for the television anime ofand's) light novel series. The dub will debut on January 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English dub stars:

John Swasey is directing the dub.

The anime premiered on October 2 on TV in Japan, after streaming early on the ABEMA service on September 25.

Hiroyuki Morita directed the anime at Passione . Takayuki Noguchi was in charge of character design, based on Asagi Tōsaka and Asuka Keigen 's original designs. Yuuji Nomi composed the music. Hisayoshi Hirasawa was the sound director.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing. Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

Source: HIDIVE





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.