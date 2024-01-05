Pokémon Company Donates 50 Million Yen After January 1 Quake

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

announced on Friday that it is donating 50 million yen (about US$346,000) to the Japanese Red Cross Society and other support organizations to help people and restore areas affected by the January 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

In addition, the Pokémon With You Foundation will continue to support children affected by the earthquake through activities. The disaster initiative started in 2011 to support children following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the western coast of Japan, specifically the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). Buildings shook as far away as Tokyo and Osaka on the opposite coast of Japan. As of 2:00 p.m. in Japan (12:0 a.m. EST) on Friday, the public broadcaster NHK is reporting that 94 people have been confirmed dead, including 55 in Wajima. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.