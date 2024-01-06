Bushiroad Reveals New Danmachi Console Game

Bushiroad revealed at a press conference on Saturday that it will release the first console game in the DanMachi ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) franchise titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Familia Myth: Mizu to Hikaru no Fulland (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth: Fulland of Water and Light).

The console game will feature a completely new story in the world of DanMachi and original light novel author Fujino Ōmori is credited with the original story scenario.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.