New Revue Starlight Visual Novel Reveals Opening Movie, Theme Song, August Delay

The Revue Starlight Twitter account announced on Saturday that the Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight Butai Sōzōgeki Haruka Kanaru El Dorado visual novel will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 8. The official YouTube channel began streaming the visual novel's opening movie, which features the opening song "Star Darling" performed by the 99 troupe, on Saturday.

Image via Revue Starlight's Twitter © Project Revue Starlight

The story follows the 99th class preparing for the 101st Starlight festival as they perform the maritime epic The Distant El Dorado.

The game will support Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. There will be three editions available for the Switch release: the regular edition, the Starlight Edition, and the Super Starlight Edition.

The visual novel was originally slated for a release in Winter 2023.