News
World of Demons Smartphone Game Gets Delisted on Apple Arcade on January 18
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Existing downloads of game will no longer be available to play from February 1
Platinum Games' website announced on Friday that it will delist its World of Demons smartphone game from Apple Arcade on January 18. Existing downloads of the game will no longer be available to play from February 1.
The game launched for iOS and Android in April 2021. The site describes the game's story:
World of Demons takes place in a fantastic interpretation of medieval Japan in which Oni (demons) have taken over the human world. The previously docile Yokai (monsters from Japanese folklore) have been corrupted by the Oni and have begun attacking humans as well. Only the brave Samurai dare to stand up to the threat of the Oni...
The game allows players to use a variety of samurai characters. Players can also summon up to three Yokai to assist them in battle. The game's touch-based input system allows players to use gestures for attacks, dodges, and other actions. Samurai characters can be upgraded with different weapons and skills, and players can also collect Yokai.
The game features a single-player campaign, a competitive Yokai Showdown mode, and cooperative Samurai Stronghold mode.