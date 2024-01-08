Fūto Tantei Manga Enters 'Last Stage'

© Shotaro Ishinomori, Riku Sanjō, Masaki Satō, Shogakukan

This year's sixth issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that themanga will start its "last stage" in the magazine's next issue on January 15.

The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is supervising the manga. Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last Vampire , Silk Road Kids ) is credited for creature design. As with the original series, the new sequel is once again set in Fūto city and focuses on the characters Shotaro Hidari and Philip.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 30.

The manga's anime adaptation titled FUUTO PI premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on August 8, 2022, but it streamed first on the U-NEXT service on August 1, 2022 at midnight. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in "North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS."

The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise .

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation titled Fūto Tantei The STAGE , which ran from December 2022 to January 2023 in Tokyo and Osaka.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.