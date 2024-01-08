Makoto Ojiro, Sankaku Head Each Launch New Manga in February

This year's sixth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits revealed on Saturday that manga authors Makoto Ojiro ( Insomniacs After School ) and Sankaku Head ( Himouto! Umaruchan ) will launch their respective new manga series in the coming issues of the magazine. Ojiro will launch a manga about comedy skits, with the original story written by a famous comedy skit teacher, in the magazine's 10th issue on February 5. The manga's title and story writer will be announced at a later date.

Sankaku Head will launch the temporarily titled Boku no Manamusume (My Beloved Daughter) manga in the magazine's 12th issue on February 19. The manga tells the story of a father and his daughter, and their life in the countryside.

Image via Sankaku Head's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan, Sankaku Head

© Makoto Ojiro, Shogakukan

Ojiro launched the Insomniacs After School manga (image right) in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in May 2019, and ended in August 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume on October 12. Viz Media licensed the manga in English and will release the fifth volume on March 19.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan in June 2023.

Sankaku Head most recently ended the Heisei Shōnen Dan manga in March 2023. The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2021. Shueisha released the manga's third and fourth volumes in April 2023.

Sankaku Head 's Made in Hikkomuse (or Maid in Hikkomuse ) manga debuted in Weekly Young Jump in November 2018, and ended in its seventh volume, which shipped in January 2021. The manga creator also drew a three-chapter manga titled Ore no Yome no Yome no Ore (My Wife's Wife's Me), which launched in February 2021.

Sankaku Head launched the original Himouto! Umaruchan manga in Weekly Young Jump in 2013 (after running an earlier two-chapter Himouto! Umaruchan ! version in Miracle Jump in 2012), and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in December 2017. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired the Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan , Himōto! Umaru-chan S , and Himōto! Umaru-chan SS spinoff manga. Sankaku Head launched the Himōto! Umaru-chan G manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2017, and ended it in April 2018.

The main manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video. Himouto! Umaru-chan R , the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States.