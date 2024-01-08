New Manga Reimagines Yatterman VIllain Doronjo as Reincarnated Villainess

Doronjo-sama wa Tenseishitemo Akuyaku Reijō no Mama datta launched on January 2

Publisher Mag Garden 's web manga site MAGKAN published the first chapter of artist Shin Kaduki 's new series centered on Yatterman villain Doronjo titled Doronjo-sama wa Tenseishitemo Akuyaku Reijō no Mama datta (Doronjo Remained a Villainess Even After Reincarnation) on January 1.

Image via Comic Natalie

The story follows Doronjo and her gang after their defeat at the hands of the Yatterman . They suddenly awaken and find themselves transported to a different world. Undeterred, the gang set out to dominate this new world.

Yatterman celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2022 with Tatsunoko Pro Sōritsu 60-shūnen Kinen WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo ( Tatsunoko Production 60th Anniversary WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo), WOWOW 's live-action television show centering on the Yatterman villain Doronjo. The project also celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Tatsunoko Production studio.

Tatsunoko Production celebrated the franchise's 40th anniversary in 2015 with the Yatterman Night ( Yoru no Yatterman ) television anime. That series centered on a descendant of Doronjo. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The original Yatterman television series premiered in 1977, and it spawned the first Yatterman anime film that same year. A new Yatterman televison series aired in Japan in 2008 for 60 episodes, and was followed by an animated film in 2009. A live-action film also premiered in the same year.

Sources: MAGKAN, Comic Natalie