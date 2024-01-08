Pokémon TV App Ends Service in March

App no longer available for download beginning on Monday

Image via Nintendo eShop © Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company revealed on the official site on Monday that the Pokémon TV app will end service on March 28. Users will no longer be able to download the Pokémon TV app from the App Store, Google Play , Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Nintendo eShop, and Pokémon .com beginning on Monday.

Users who have already downloaded the app can continue to watch content until March 28.

Anime from the franchise will continue to stream on Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu , YouTube , and other platforms.

Pokémon TV launched in 2010 as a free video service to watch content from the franchise. It was available through the web browser, the app store, Google Play , Prime Video, Roku, and the Nintendo eShop.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series will premiere in the United States exclusively on Netflix on February 23. The anime premiered in Japan last April with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST (4:55 a.m. EDT)

Source: Pokemon.com, (link 2)