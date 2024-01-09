Doctor Elise Anime Highlights Michael in New Character Trailer

Anime premieres on Wednesday

Kadokawa started streaming a new character trailer for Doctor Elise , the television anime based on author Yuin and illustrator Mini 's Surgeon Elise ( Gekai Elise , or Oegwauisa Elise in Korean) medical reincarnation fantasy web novels and vertical-scrolling manwha, introducing Michael on Monday.

The channel previously revealed character trailers for Elise, Linden, Graham, and Yulian as well.

Satoshi Shibata ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is the art director. Aki Watanabe ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is in charge of color design. Yukina Nomura ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) is the director of photography. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ) is the sound director. Yui Ando ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles ) is handling sound effects. Simplicity is producing the sound. Ken Itō ( Burning Kabaddi ) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on Wednesday on thechannel at 9:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on, BS, and Kantele. It will also stream on thestreaming service on Wednesday, at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will later stream on different streaming services in Japan starting on January 15.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is handling series composition. Yūko Watabe is designing the characters. Kakao Entertainment Corp. is the anime's associate producer.

The anime's story follows Aoi Takamoto, who was once an evil empress named Elise before being executed by her husband Linden. When Elise is reincarnated into the modern world as Aoi, she becomes a surgeon to atone for her mistakes. However, after she dies in a plane crash, she is once again reincarnated back into her former life as Elise, 10 years before her execution. She avoids marrying Linden this time around to prevent a tragedy. With her medical knowledge, she decides she wants to become a doctor again in this life.

Yuin and Mini launched the manwha on KakaoPage in 2017. Tappytoon publishes the English version as Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp . The series ended in February 2021. There are 10 total volumes for the manwha and four volumes for the novels. Kadokawa will start releasing the original novel's Japanese version on January 15.



