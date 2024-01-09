Manga Creator Tarō Nami Dies at 79

The editorial staff of Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Magazine announced on Tuesday that it had received word that manga creator Tarō Nami (real name Shigeyuki Chiba) died. Nami's oldest brother and fellow manga creator Tetsuya Chiba confirmed on his blog that Nami died on December 30 at 6:30 p.m. at home, surrounded by his family including many grandchildren. Tetsuya Chiba provided the below photo from Nami's funeral. Nami was 79.

Image via Chiba Tetsuya's blog

Nami was the youngest of four brothers who all worked as manga creators, the oldest of which was Tetsuya Chiba , followed by Chiba Production President Kensaku Chiba, and then the late Akio Chiba .

Nami worked on such manga as Eleven , 4P Tanaka-kun , Hakkeyoi , Kazehikaru , Dreams , and Sora no Platanus . Tetsuya Chiba noted that Nami had also served as a story advisor to himself and Akio Chiba .