×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Manga Creator Tarō Nami Dies at 79

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tetsuya Chiba's youngest brother died on December 30

The editorial staff of Kodansha's Monthly Shōnen Magazine announced on Tuesday that it had received word that manga creator Tarō Nami (real name Shigeyuki Chiba) died. Nami's oldest brother and fellow manga creator Tetsuya Chiba confirmed on his blog that Nami died on December 30 at 6:30 p.m. at home, surrounded by his family including many grandchildren. Tetsuya Chiba provided the below photo from Nami's funeral. Nami was 79.

taronami
Image via Chiba Tetsuya's blog

Nami was the youngest of four brothers who all worked as manga creators, the oldest of which was Tetsuya Chiba, followed by Chiba Production President Kensaku Chiba, and then the late Akio Chiba.

Nami worked on such manga as Eleven, 4P Tanaka-kun, Hakkeyoi, Kazehikaru, Dreams, and Sora no Platanus. Tetsuya Chiba noted that Nami had also served as a story advisor to himself and Akio Chiba.

Sources: Monthly Shōnen Magazine, Tetsuya Chiba's blog, Oricon

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives