Sony's Pre-Visualization Video Teases New Patapon Project

Video about Torchlight also features Gravity Rush film's pre-viz footage

Sony began streaming a video about its newly announced pre-visualization studio Torchlight for the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES) event on Monday. The video features pre-viz footage of the previously reported Gravity Rush film and teases a new project in the Patapon series with the caption "IP Development Gaming / Anime." The video does not comment directly on or explain the project. Gravity Rush footage begins at 2:16 in the video below, and the Patapon project tease is at 2:32:

Image via Sony's YouTube channel © Sony

Sony 's Patapon game debuted for PlayStation Portable in Japan in December 2007 and in the West in February 2008. The game got a PlayStation 4 version in August 2017. The game got two sequels: Patapon 2 in 2008 in Japan and 2009 in the West, and Patapon 3 in April 2011.

Image via Sony's YouTube channel © Sony

PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions are developing a film based on Gravity Rush ( Gravity Daze in Japan) game. Anna Mastro is directing the film, and Emily Jerome is writing the script.

Japan Studio and Sony Computer Entertainment 's original 2012 Gravity Rush PlayStation Vita game launched in Japan in February 2012 and in the West in June 2012. A remastered PlayStation 4 version of the game shipped in Japan in December 2015 and in the West in February 2016. The sequel game Gravity Rush 2 ( Gravity Daze 2 ) shipped for PS4 in 2018.

The game received a prequel "special animation" by Khara , the studio behind the new Evangelion films. Gravity Rush: The Animation - Overture bridges the gap between the original Gravity Rush and the sequel. The sequel game also inspired a manga.