The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One, Suzume Confirmed Eligible for 2024 Oscars Best Picture

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the full list of films eligible for nomination for Best Picture for the 2024 Oscars on Monday. The list is strictly a list of eligible films, and is not a shortlist, nor a nomination. Among the 265 listed films, the anime films, or films otherwise related or connected to Japanese creators or franchises, include:

Godzilla Minus One has already been shortlisted for the Visual Effects category, and Joe Hisaishi is shortlisted for the Music (Original Score) category for The Boy and the Heron . This is the first time a Japanese film has made the shortlist for the Visual Effects award at the Academy Awards.

The YOSHIKI Under the Sky documentary about X Japan member YOSHIKI was eligible for the Best Documentary category but did not make the shortlist.

The anime films that are eligible for the Animated Feature category amongst 33 titles are:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also eligible for the Animated Feature Film category.

The Academy will announce the final nominees on January 23, and the awards ceremony will be held on March 10.

No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU 's INU-OH , Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home , and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for the awards.

Source: IndieWire (Samantha Bergeson)