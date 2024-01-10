News
Another Code: Recollection Game Collection Reveals 'Traces of Memories Past' Trailer
posted on by Anita Tai
Nintendo of America began streaming a new trailer for the Another Code: Recollection Nintendo Switch collection, featuring enhanced versions of the Trace Memory (also known as Another Code) Nintendo DS game and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories Nintendo Wii game, on Tuesday.
The collection will launch for Switch on January 19.
A demo for the game launched on December 15.
Cing developed the Trace Memory (known as Another Code: Two Memories in Europe and Another Code: Futatsu no Kioku in Japan) Nintendo DS mystery game, and it debuted in 2005. The game spawned a sequel for the Nintendo Wii titled Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories (Another Code: R – Kioku No Tobira). Unlike the previous game, the sequel only got releases in Japan and Europe.
Cing also developed the Hotel Dusk: Room 215 game for DS in 2007. The game had a sequel for DS in 2010 titled Last Window: The Secret of Cape West, which never saw a North American release. Rika Suzuki wrote the stories for both series. Suzuki revealed a new game with Gangsta. manga creator Kohske in September.