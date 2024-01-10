Another Code: Recollection Game Collection Reveals 'Traces of Memories Past' Trailer

Remastered collection launches for Switch on January 19

Nintendo of America began streaming a new trailer for the Another Code: Recollection Nintendo Switch collection, featuring enhanced versions of the Trace Memory (also known as Another Code ) Nintendo DS game and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories Nintendo Wii game, on Tuesday.

The collection will launch for Switch on January 19.

A demo for the game launched on December 15.

Cing developed the Trace Memory (known as Another Code: Two Memories in Europe and Another Code: Futatsu no Kioku in Japan) Nintendo DS mystery game, and it debuted in 2005. The game spawned a sequel for the Nintendo Wii titled Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories ( Another Code: R – Kioku No Tobira ). Unlike the previous game, the sequel only got releases in Japan and Europe.

Cing also developed the Hotel Dusk: Room 215 game for DS in 2007. The game had a sequel for DS in 2010 titled Last Window: The Secret of Cape West , which never saw a North American release. Rika Suzuki wrote the stories for both series. Suzuki revealed a new game with Gangsta. manga creator Kohske in September.