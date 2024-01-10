Go Nagai, His Studio Issue Statements on Museum Fire After January 1 Quake

Go Nagai 's studio Dynamic Production released on Wednesday its second statement, as well as a statement by Nagai himself, about the fire at the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum after the New Year's Day earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture.

In Nagai's statement, he thanked those who sent him messages and were worried about him. He said that he feels sad seeing post-earthquake images of his hometown in the news every day, and then reminiscing of how it used to look like, as he remembers it.

Regarding the museum, Nagai said that many of the exhibits were probably damaged. However, even if much is lost in the museum, he mused that as an active manga artist, he can draw what was lost again.

Nagai added that more than the museum, he would like to do whatever he can to help those affected in Wajima City and other areas, for them to get back in their normal lives as soon as possible. He gave a personal message of encouragement to those affected, who may not be able to look beyond the present yet, that together, they can overcome the challenges.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Production confirmed that the museum has indeed burned down, but that they still have not been able to gather definitive information regarding the museum's damages. The company reiterated that the lives and safety of the residents are the top priority, and that they will report on the situation as soon as they receive more information.

The company also clarified that Nagai Go's original paintings were lent to Wajima city since June 2023 for permanent display at the museum. The damages of the 3D objects and video works are still unknown, but Dynamic Production stated that they still own, and manage Nagai's manuscripts, original drawings and other works. Wajima city does not own any of Nagai's works.

Image via Asahi Shimbun's website ©The Asahi Shimbun Company. Photograph by Kazushige Kobayashi

Wajima, which is Nagai's birthplace, announced plans for a museum in 2005, and the museum opened at the city's historic Asaichi Street in 2009. The museum features many of Nagai's original art for such classic manga as, and, as well as a 1/9-scale statue of's titular robot.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the western coast of Japan, specifically the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). Buildings shook as far away as Tokyo and Osaka on the opposite coast of Japan. As of January 10, NHK reported that at least 206 people are now confirmed dead in Ishikawa Prefecture, while 52 are still unaccounted for. Search continues in Wajima city, where the fire sparked by the quake have burned an estimated area of 50,00 square meters, and destroyed more than 200 buildings.

