Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film's U.S. Release Moved Earlier to March 29

Film previously slated for April 12

Entertainment news source Variety reported on Tuesday that thefilm sequelwill now open in the United States on March 29, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date.

The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening.

TOHO also debuted a new Japanese trailer on Thursday, and the trailer confirms that the film will open in Japan on April 26 as previously announced:

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) is returning to direct the film. Mary Parent , Álex García , Eric McLeod , Thomas Tull , and Jon Jashni are producing the movie.

The earlier Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened in Japan in July 2021, after a delay from its original May 2021 opening, and it topped its first weekend's box office chart.

