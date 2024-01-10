Gundam SEED FREEDOM Film Reveals Ending Theme's Music Video, Bonus Text Stories

The Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film project unveiled a new music video on Wednesday for the ending theme song "Sarigiwa no Romantics" (Romantics Upon Parting) by pop duo See-Saw . The staff also announced the first batch of gifts for those who see the film in theaters.

Viewers will receive one of two exclusive text short stories penned by scriptwriter Liu Goto as well as one of two promotional cards that can be used in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Arsenal Base game.

The story "Futari no Tōuhikō" (Escape for Two) follows a rare moment of rest between Athrun and Cagalli, while "Gekkō no Walküre" (Valkyrie in the Moonlight) follows Agnes, Shin, and Lunamaria's school days at the military academy.

There are two promotional card designs, which will be distributed at random: Rising Freedom Gundam and Immortal Justice Gundam.

The film will open in Japan on January 26, 2024. The story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

© 創通・サンライズ

The cast, which features returning and new members, includes:

© 創通・サンライズ

From the left to right in the image above, the additional cast members and their characters are:

© 創通・サンライズ

Liu Goto

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

directoris directing the film at. Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wifeand) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

Takanori Nishikawa (the artist also known as T.M. Revolution ) is performing the film's theme song "Freedom" with producer t.komuro ( Tetsuya Komuro ). See-Saw will return to the franchise to perform the ending song "Sarigiwa no Romantics" (Romantics Upon Parting), the first new music from the duo in two decades.

The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed that the film is a sequel to the second Gundam Seed television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny .

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

Sources: FlyingDog's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.