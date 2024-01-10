Serial Killer Land's Nokuto Koike Launches New Manga on March 25

Koike to launch Tonari no Jiisan science fiction manga

This year's third issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine revealed on Saturday that Nokuto Koike will launch a new manga tentatively titled Tonari no Jiisan (My Old Man Neighbor) in the magazine's eighth issue, which will ship on March 25. Koike also announced the new manga on their Twitter account, and described the story, "a bit of a weird science fiction."

Image via Nokuto Koike's Twitter account © Nokuto Koike, Shonengahosha

Koike launched the Serial Killer Land manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in August 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on September 20.

Koike ended the Gajū (Hungry Beast) manga in February 2021. Koike launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days app in April 2019.

Koike drew a tribute manga for DreamWorks and Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell film in February 2017.

Koike collaborated as the artist with Ryukishi07 on the Hotaru-Bi no Tomoru Koro ni (When the Firefly Light Burns) manga. The manga is part of the Koro ni series and follows a protagonist coming to a depopulated village for a grandmother's funeral and getting involved in a survival game. The manga launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in March 2016 and ended in February 2018.

Koike also worked on the 6000 - Rokusen horror manga, which launched in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in 2010 and ended in 2012. A live-action Hollywood adaptation of the film was once in the works. He has also worked on the Mitsu no Shima manga.