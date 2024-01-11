Date A Live: Ren Dystopia Game Gets Worldwide Release on Steam

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release the Date A Live : Ren Dystopia , a game based on Koushi Tachibana 's Date A Live light novel series, worldwide on PC via Steam in 2024. The release will include two audio dramas ("Natsumi Encounter" and "Origami Friendship") and a short novel ("Ren Masques") exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. The company streamed the opening movie:

Compile Heart released the game in September 2020 for PlayStation 4 after a delay from summer 2019. The company cited "various circumstances" as causing the delay.

The game's story begins on a normal night, when Shido dreams of a voice calling out from within a deep darkness. When he wakes up in the morning, he finds a box decorated with serpentine patterns by his bedside. At first he thinks it is a prank, and asks everybody about it, but something happens when he opens it.

Tachibana wrote the original draft for the game's story, and Tsunako designed the characters. The game features the character Natsumi, who appears in the anime's third season (voiced by Ayumi Mano ). The game also introduces new Spirits.

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games.

