Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Game's Trailer Highlights Yuta Okkotsu, Suguru Geto

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Thursday a new video for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash ( Jujutsu Kaisen Senka Sōran ), a 2-on-2 fighting game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and the video highlights Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto:

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 2. Fans can pre-order the game digitally on the Switch.

The story mode includes scenarios from the "Curse Womb Must Die" to "The Origin of Blind Obedience" arcs, as well as from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 .

The game will get a Deluxe Digital Edition that includes DLC for content from the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc and the Jujusta 2024 Baseball minigame. The Digital Ultimate Edition will additionally include a digital artbook and soundtrack, and outfits from the anime's first ending theme song. The Physical Collector's Edition will feature an exclusive 12x22 wall scroll featuring art by series creator Akutami, and it will only be available at Bandai Namco Entertainment 's online store.

Byking Inc. is developing the game.

Playable characters include Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Aoi Todo, Hanami, Jogo, Kento Nanami, Mahito, and Eso & Kechizu.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen , where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations. In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter's power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

The anime's second season premiered on July 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc.

