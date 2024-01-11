Metallic Rouge, The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Anime Reveal Same-Day English Dub Casts

© BONES, Fuji TV

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday and Thursday the English dub casts and premieres for the original television anime Metallic Rouge and the television anime of Honobonoru500 and Nama 's The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash ( Saijaku Tamer wa Gomihiroi no Tabi o Hajimemashita. ) light novel series. Metallic Rouge 's English dub debuted on Wednesday as a same-day English dub . The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash will also have a same-day English dub , starting on Friday.

In addition, Crunchyroll has begun streaming the first 15 episodes of the 1982 Fairy Princess Minky Momo anime, as well as all 11 episodes of the 2007 Mina ( Getsumen to Heiki Mina ) spinoff anime of the live-action Densha Otoko television series.

The Metallic Rouge anime's English cast includes:

Mike McFarland is directing the English dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is handling the adaptation. Gino Palencia is the mixer. Victor Acosta is the engineer.

Reshel Mae stars as Ivy in The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash . David Wald , Brandon Acosta , and Cody Savoie provide additional voices.

Cris George is directing the dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Jessica Sluys is in charge of the adaptation. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

