Shinkalion Change the World Anime Reveals Teaser Promo Video, Character & Mecha Visuals

The official website of Shinkalion Change the World , the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line, revealed the character and mecha design visuals, and the anime's teaser promotional video on Thursday.

Image via Shinkalion anime's X/Twitter account © プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA

Image via Shinkalion anime's X/Twitter account © プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA

The characters and their Shinkalion robots (from images above, left to right) are:

Akane Forden/E6 Komachi Toplifterform

Taisei Onari/E5 Hayabusa Trailerform

Ryota Kuzuryu/E7 Kagayaki Drillform

Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are collaborating to animate the series, while Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise , premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.