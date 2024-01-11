SPY×FAMILY Code: White Stays at #1 With 549.9 Million Yen Weekend

2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

Theanime film stayed at #1 in its third weekend in the Japanese box office on January 5-7. The film sold 399,000 tickets and earned 549,908,060 yen (about US$3.79 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 3.29 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 4,221,365,710 yen (about US$29.14 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America in 2024.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

Image via Comic Natalie © 青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 2024

, the compilation film for the, opened at #4. The film earned 189,438,900 yen (about US$1.30 million) in its first three days.

The compilation combines and re-edits television episodes including the debut of Kid the Phantom Thief, and adds new footage to the story in episode 76, when Conan and Kid had their first confrontation. The special alsos feature exclusive new footage of "cherished interactions" between the two characters.

The film opened in Japan last Friday, prior to the release of the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube film on April 12.



© TOHO CO., LTD.

's new film in's, dropped from #6 to #7 in its 10th weekend. The film earned 98,611,160 yen (about US$680,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 3.37 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 5,149,668,090 yen (about US$35.55 million). Starting on January 12, the film will be screened on MX4D and 4DX in Japan, and a 70th Anniversary Original Art Board will be given to filmgoers.

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of this year's event on November 1.

The film sold 648,600 tickets for 1,041,193,460 yen (about US$6.93 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office. The film sold 14.7% more tickets and earned 22.8% more in its first three days than the last live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi 's Shin Godzilla , did in its first three days in 2016.

Ryunosuke Kamiki plays protagonist Kōichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe plays heroine Noriko Ōishi. (The two also lead the cast of NHK 's ongoing weekday morning series Ranman.) Other cast members include Yuki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , and Kuranosuke Sasaki .



The(Kitarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film dropped from #7 to #9 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 76,498,630 yen (about US$562,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.45 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,046,518,010 yen (about US$14.1 million).

The film opened in Japan on November 17 and sold 111,500 tickets and earned 160,106,620 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

Gou Koga ( Gegege no Kitarō: Nippon Bakuretsu!! , One Piece Episode of Sabo ) directed the film at Toei Animation , and Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Macross Frontier , World Trigger , 13 episodes in 2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō ) wrote the screenplay. Touko Yatabe (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō 's third ending sequence unit director, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director) designed the characters. The main cast includes Toshihiko Seki as Kitarō's father, who would eventually become Medama Oyaji, and Hidenobu Kikuchi as Mizuki, a salaryman who heads to a cursed village under secret orders.



The live-action sequel film Tonde Saitama ~Biwako Yori Ai o Komete~ (Fly Me to Saitama: From Lake Biwa With Love) dropped off the top 10 in its seventh weekend, but still earned 63,404,530 yen (about US$437,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,184,948,550 yen (about US$15.08 million).

Shinei Animation 's anime film of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi 's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window ( Madoigwa no Totto-chan ) autobiographical memoir is still off the top 10 in its fifth weekend, but it still earned 50,935,040 yen (about US$351,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 762,516,630 yen (about US$5.26 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, comScore via KOFIC