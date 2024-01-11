Voice Actor Kōtarō Nakamura Goes on Hiatus Due to Ill Health

Image via Production Ace

The official Japanese Twitter account for theanimated series announced on Wednesday thatwill not be able to voice the characters of Dr. Eggman, Mr. Dr. Eggman, and Dr. Done It in the show for its third season due to Nakamura's ill health leading to him going on a temporary hiatus.

Mitsuaki Kanuka will voice the Dr. Eggman and Mr. Dr. Eggman characters instead, while Seiya Yamanaka will voice the character of Dr. Done It. The third season of Sonic Prime debuted on Netflix on Thursday.

Nakamura has been voicing the villain character Dr. Eggman in Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in Japan since 2016, when he took over the role from the late Chikao Ohtsuka .

Shigeru Ushiyama also recently replaced Nakamura as the character Isasaka-sensei in the Sazae-san television anime last October. Nakamura voiced the character since 2009.

Nakamura's other roles include the Japanese dub voice of Megatron in the Transformers live-action films, Ghader Talan in Space Battleship Yamato 2199 , Kinzō Momoyama in Ginga e Kickoff!! , Oyakata Kurobe in Coppelion , and Genichirō Tazaki in Run with the Wind .