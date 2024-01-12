Nintendo Releases Golden Sun, Golden Sun: The Lost Age GBA Games on Switch

Camelot-developed RPGs from 2001, 2003 to release on Switch on January 16

Image courtesy of Nintendo Golden Sun © 2001 Nintendo/CAMELOT. Golden Sun: The Lost Age © 2001-2003 Nintendo/CAMELOT.

Golden Sun

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

announced on Thursday that it will release theandGame Boy Advance role-playing games on theSwitch on January 16. The games will be available for theSwitch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance –Switch Online library.

Nintendo describes both games:

From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard. Their adventure takes them through towns, caverns and dungeons as they face wily enemies, confounding puzzles and epic challenges that push their magical abilities (Psynergy) to their absolute limits. Along the way, they get help from mysterious creatures known as the Djinn, who aid the heroes in harnessing their Psynergy to unlock potent spells and unstoppable attacks. A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix – a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game – on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn't a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all. Forced to join Felix on his quest are Adepts Jenna and Sheba and the wizened scholar Kraden, all of whom struggle to keep Felix on task as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.

Golden Sun launched on the Game Boy Advance in 2001, and Golden Sun: The Lost Age launched on the same system in 2003. The Golden Sun: Dark Dawn game then launched for the Nintendo DS in 2010. Camelot developed all three games.

Source: Press release