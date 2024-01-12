Sand Land Game's Trailer Reveals April 26 Release Date

Game will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new trailer for the upcoming role-playing action game based on Akira Toriyama 's Sand Land manga on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's April 26 release date (April 25 in Japan), and is available in both English and Japanese audio.

English audio:



Japanese audio:



The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage. Play as and watch the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao, and demon Thief set off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. Introducing himself as a “super evil fiend”, Beelzebub has a pure heart like a little boy but has superhuman strength and telepathic abilities. Rao, a small-town sheriff, seeks the aid of demons to save all of Sand Land from the water shortage. Thief, a wise old demon with thieving abilities also accompanies Beelzebub and Rao on their adventure. Playing as Beelzebub, players will be able to explore a vast world accompanied by his unlikely group of demons and humans. Whether roaming in various vehicles, or traveling by foot, players will encounter dangers as well as helpful characters they meet in the vast desert while uncovering SAND LAND 's many secrets. Vehicular and character combat is a big part of the action in the game. Players will have access to a variety of vehicles that they can customize and equip with loadouts to traverse the desert, overcome obstacles, and take on a diverse assortment of mighty foes.

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

The manga inspired an anime film adaptation that opened in Japan in August 2022. The film had its world premiere screening at Comic-Con International San Diego in July 2022 and will open in North America in 2024. The manga is also receiving an anime series on Disney+ in spring 2024.

Sources: Press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment Japanese YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.