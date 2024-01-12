Unknown X Announces Touhou Digital Tabletop Adventure RPG Marisa of Liartop Mountain for Steam

Developer Unknown X announced on Friday during its "Dankagu Shin'nen-kai" Touhou showcase that it is releasing a digital tabletop adventure RPG titled Marisa of Liartop Mountain for PC via Steam in 2024. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

Unknown X describes the game:

Marisa has vanished, and a mysterious mountain has appeared! Navigate Reimu through peaks and valleys full of surprises, embarking on a journey akin to classic tabletop RPGs where dice rolls determine fate. In this branching narrative adventure inspired by classic gamebooks, turn the tide of battle against monsters with a fortunate roll, or deal with bad luck and follow the story down alternate paths.

The company also streamed the second trailer for its Touhou Dungeon Maker - The Labyrinth of Heart - game for PC via Steam :

The game launches in 2024.

Unknown X describes Touhou Dungeon Maker - The Labyrinth of Heart - :

Mysterious dungeons filled with phantoms have appeared all across Gensokyo, slowly consuming the surface world. Fend off 100 waves of apparitions with six Touhou heroines including Reisen Udongein Inaba, Satori Komeiji, and Hatano Kokoro. Craft the perfect dungeon to guide enemy ghosts into the line of fire. Earn XP and upgrade friendly female warriors' strength after each day survived. Scavenge the depths for clue-yielding mementos to unveil the secret behind Gensokyo's haunting.

Finally, Unknown X revealed that it is collaborating with Undertale creator and composer Toby Fox for the original song "U.N. Owen Was Hero?" in the Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost rhythm smartphone game's updated and expanded version. Fox composed the song with collaboration with Touhou creator ZUN with cover art by Undertale artist Temmie Chang.

The game will launch on PC via Steam on February 7 and on Nintendo Switch at a date to be announced.

Unknown X's Campfire crowdfunding campaign for the Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost game's standalone PC version achieved its 15 million yen goal (about US$106,000) within 30 minutes. The crowdfunding success led to Unknown X's commitment to the Switch version. Since the Campfire reached 120 million yen (about US$845,000), the Switch game will also get a physical release. The campaign ended in January 2023 and raised 193,277,283 yen (about US$1.36 million).

The updated version will include songs from the original and Mitama Cards, which unlock characters featuring illustrations by creators like Yuu Kamiya and Negi Haruba . There will also be a new story mode written by Jin Fujisawa and Wakano Takeda of Story Note Co. There will be a new control scheme designed for controllers or keyboard/mouse.

Unknown X describes the story:

A mysterious cataclysm leaves Gensokyo, the land where humans and yokai of the Touhou Realm coexist, in ruins. Reimu must gather her friends by collecting Mitama Cards to assemble their powers and help restore the land of Gensokyo to its former glory.

The original smartphone game launched for smartphones in August 2021, and it ended service in October 2022. Over 5 million players have downloaded the game since its launch.

