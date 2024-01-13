Cosmic Fantasy Collection Gets Physical English Release for Switch

Collection for 1st 2 games in franchise to include new English translations

Limited Run Games announced on Tuesday that it will release a physical edition of the Cosmic Fantasy and Cosmic Fantasy 2 games for Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the Cosmic Fantasy Collection are available until February 11.

Two classic Nippon Telenet RPGs in one collection! Cosmic Fantasy 2 and its Japan-exclusive predecessor are coming to Switch physical!



Pre-orders for Cosmic Fantasy Collection open this Friday, January 12th! Deluxe Edition and vinyl OST available! pic.twitter.com/zPCbsc6XkK — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 9, 2024

The Deluxe Edition of the game includes a pin, poster, soundtrack CD, and a retro slipcover. A pre-order for a vinyl of the game's soundtrack is also available.

The game collection will include all-new English translations of both games from Edia. Cosmic Fantasy Collection released in Japan for Nintendo Switch in December 2022.

Cosmic Fantasy released in 1990 for PC Engine in Japan, and Cosmic Fantasy 2 released in 1991 for TurboGrafX CD, and in 1992 in North America. Nippon Telenet developed both games.

The game series inspired the 42-minute Cosmic Fantasy OAV in 1994.

