Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! Game Goes on 2-Month Maintenance Hiatus in February

Smartphone game launched globally in June 2023

Yurucamp

Yurukyan△

Game developerannounced onon Friday that, the first smartphone game in the franchise based on's) manga, will enter a two-month maintenance starting period starting on February 1. The game will not be playable during that time.

The game's producer Atsushi Sanada said in a statement that the staff have continued to make improvements to the game since its release based on player feedback, but the staff have not yet achieved their desired results, so they decided to do a long-term maintenance.

The game's English Twitter account has not made a similar maintenance notice as of press time.

The game released worldwide in June 2023.

The franchise also includes MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.

The Laid-Back Camp Season 3 anime will premiere in April.