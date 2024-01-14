Animate International Announces 8 New Boys-Love Manga Licenses

Animate International announced eight new boys-love manga licenses during its live-streamed Zoom presentation on Sunday.

Stray Cat's Dinner

Title:Author: KureSummary: On his way home from work one day, Shiota, a hard-working businessman, stumbles upon a stranger who's about to pass out from hunger. Surprisingly, the man happens to be a co- worker from a previous part-time job, Suzuya! Unable to just leave his acquaintance be, Shiota puts his years of cooking for himself to good use and whips up a few dishes to share. Although Suzuya leaves satisfied that night, he starts to make a habit of showing up to Shiota's place whenever he's in search of a good meal. Shiota should hate having to feed Suzuya whenever he shows up, but he's actually finding himself getting quite attached to this stray cat that has entered his life...

That Time I Got Reincarnated in a BL Manga

Title:Author: MariaSummary: After getting stabbed on the bus, the manga artist Tetsuo Tanaka finds that he has been reincarnated... into themanga he created?! Although he quickly runs into the sexually adventurous love interest Takumi, Tetsuo has unfortunately been reincarnated as Atsushi, the promiscuous rival to the canon seme. Will he be able to rewrite the plot and find a happy ending with the man of his dreams? Even if he can't, there's sure to be plenty of “fun” along the way!

Dear My Killer Tune

Title:Author: IyadaSummary: Hairdresser Hirotaka Masaki is a huge fan of Reiichi Himemiya, the guitarist of the superstar rock band The Lazy Rats. He's content just being a fan of the group, and has been following them for years. But when Reiichi turns up at Hirotaka's salon one day, the line between fan and celebrity starts to blur...

Countdown to Yes

Title:Author: RojiSummary: Meet Minato, a man who keeps his feelings to himself, and Wataru, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. Despite being polar opposites, their shared love of photography brings them together, and they get along so well that they move in together during their university days. It's only when Minato moves out to join the workforce that Wataru realizes he has romantic feelings for his long-time friend. But now that Minato's back in town, will they become something more?

Love and the Highly Sensitive Person

Title:Author: Chimi SarukawaSummary: Yukinaga is a Highly Sensitive Person. He feels stress very acutely when in high-pressure situations, and is quite particular about the tools he uses for his work as a hairdresser. When a coworker suggests that Yukinaga sends his scissors to the tool sharpener Tetsuomi, he finds that this master's work is like none other. But when he decides to pay Tetsuomi a visit to thank him in person, the craftsman is rougher around the edges than he expected...

100dB Pouring into You

Title:Author:Summary: High school student Kanata Hanamaki spends his peaceful yet slightly dull days listening to Haito, an utaite whose music he truly admires. But two mysterious things happen one after the other – Haito stops uploading music and transfer student Takahiro Utagawa from Tokyo comes in the middle of the school year. When Takahiro overhears Kanata playing one of Haito's songs on the piano, he can't help but sing along and reveal a voice that is very familiar to Kanata...!

Loveless Momentum

Title:Author:Summary: A spin-off ofReiichi Miyoshi is a professional musician and a total playboy. He'll sleep with anyone (who fits his criteria), but he is adamant that he will never have a long-term partner. Enter Sara Aogiri, a man with a penchant for dressing in women's clothing who is determined to steal Miyoshi's heart. Let the games begin!

Breathless Momentum : Super Pink [Bonus Story]

Zeniko Sumiya

Breathless Momentum

Zeniko Sumiya

Title:Author:Summary: See what Yano & Shizuki get up to between the sheets in thefrom, the creator behind the original series!

The company also announced that it plans to publish a print edition of Mitsuru Sangō 's Mask Danshi: This Shouldn't Lead to Love Volume 1, in addition to the previously announced print edition of Toworu Miyata 's Living With Him in 2024. Living With Him will be Animate International's first print release.

Additionally, the company announced plans to publish the continuations of the following series this year:

