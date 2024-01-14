The " Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club 6th Live! I love You ⇆ You love Me" concert tour announced on Sunday that the franchise is spawning its first visual novel game. Bushiroad Games will release the title on Nintendo Switch.

The tagline of the game reads, "Your school life with the 12 girls, begins anew."

Sunday's concert also announced the 7th concert tour, and it revealed that the previously announced new anime trilogy will start on September 6 and will serve as the anime's finale.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , will be getting a second season on April 5.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

Source: Mantan Web