Lycoris Recoil Creator Asaura Launches Double Helix Blossom Manga

Gomeyuki Nishima draws near-future action story based on upcoming board game

Lycoris Recoil original creator Asaura and artist Gomeyuki Nishima launched a new manga titled Double Helix Blossom in Shogakukan 's Weekly Coro Coro Comic magazine on Monday. SWAV ( Tsui no Stella ) created the characters.

Image via Comic Natalie © SWAV, Asaura, Gomeyuki Nishima, Masato Uesugi, Noriaki Watanabe, Shogakukan

The manga is set in the near future, and begins with the awakening of police officer Kiku Shinonome, who was put into cryogenic stasis for 60 years to stave off what would have been a fatal wound. In a new world unfamiliar to her, she is forced to team up with Kyo Tsukisagari, a criminal with a big rap sheet but equipped with psychic powers. Together, they solve paranormal incidents, even while their personalities butt up against each other.

Double Helix Blossom will also have an upcoming board game by Masato Uesugi and Noriaki Watanabe, the duo that worked on the Kaiju on the Earth: Vulcanus board game. SWAV is also illustrating the game (designs seen below). Kaiju on the Earth: Vulcanus itself inspired a manga by Hirō Nakamichi ( After School Dice Club ), which launched on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website on December 24.

Image via Double Helix Blossom Twitter account © SWAV, Asaura, Gomeyuki Nishima, Masato Uesugi, Noriaki Watanabe, Shogakukan

Image via Double Helix Blossom Twitter account © SWAV, Asaura, Gomeyuki Nishima, Masato Uesugi, Noriaki Watanabe, Shogakukan

The original anime Lycoris Recoil premiered in July 2022, directed and scripted by Shingo Adachi . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Like Double Helix Blossom , Lycoris Recoil also focused on an unlikely duo, set in a near future, and centering on extrajudicial executioners. The series has a new animation project planned.

Asaura launched the Ben-To action comedy light novel series in 2008, and ended it with the 12th volume in 2014. The novel series inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2011. Funimation streamed the series in 2014, and released it on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in the same year.

Source: Comic Natalie