New Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Film Trilogy Serves as Anime's Finale, Starting on September 6

The " Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club 6th Live! I love You ⇆ You love Me" concert tour announced on Sunday that the franchise 's new anime film trilogy will begin with the first film opening on September 6. Sunday's event also revealed that the film trilogy will serve as the conclusion of the anime's story.





The film trilogy is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy. Visual director Kerorira drew the teaser visual below:

Sunday's concert also announced the 7th live concert tour as well as the project's first visual novel game.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , will be getting a second season on April 5.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

Source: Mantan Web