Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Animated Series Wins Critics' Choice Award

The Broadcast Film Critics Association announced the winners for its 29th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.and'sanime series won the Best Animated Series - Non-Televised award. The series was competing against, and

Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron was nominated for Best Animated Feature, while Godzilla Minus One was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, but neither won their respective categories. ( Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature, while Anatomy of a Fall won Best Foreign Language Film.)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley 's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series. The series premiered on Netflix on November 17. The cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation returned for the anime.

O'Malley wrote the project and served as executive producer with Grabinski (new Are You Afraid of the Dark? series). O'Malley and Grabinski are also the showrunners. Japan's Science SARU ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Heike Story , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) animated the project with its CEO Eunyoung Choi as producer and Abel Góngora ( Star Wars: Visions ' "TO-B1") as director.

Edgar Wright , the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer with his producing partner Nira Park , the film's co-writer Michael Bacall , and Marc Platt Productions ' Marc Platt , Jared Leboff , and Adam Seigel.

