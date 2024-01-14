The Boy and the Heron, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Receive Nominations at Producers Guild Awards, More

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Producers Guild of America has nominated Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures category at the 2024 PGA Awards show. The show will take place on February 25.

Additionally, the Casting Society nominated Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for the Zeitgeist Award for its 39th Artios Awards. The awards show will take place on March 7.

Godzilla Minus One was also nominated in three categories for the Asian Film Awards on Friday. Hamabe Minami is nominated in the Best Support Actress Category, while Yamazaki Takashi, Shibuya Kiyoko, Takahashi Masaki, and Nojima Tatsuji are nominated for Best Visual Effects. Inoue Natsuki represents the film in the Best Sound category. The winners will be announced on March 10.

The Boy and the Heron , Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , and The Super Mario Bros. Movie were all recently nominated for the 51st Annual Annie Awards.

The Art Directors Guild also recently nominated The Boy and the Heron film and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the Animated Feature Film category.

The Boy and the Heron won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards on January 7.

Sources: Deadline (Erik Pedersen), (link 2, Erik Pedersen), (link 3, Zac Ntim)