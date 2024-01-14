Video That Announced Rascal Does Not Dream Anime's 'University Student Arc' Streamed

Arc's anime adaptation first announced in December

The Special New Year live stream for the anime of the Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series streamed the promotional video that announced the anime adaptation of the "University Student Arc" on Sunday.

Sunday's live stream also showed the visual for the franchise 's "Rascal Does Not Dream of School Memory -Aobuta Exhibition-," which will be held from March 12 to March 24 at the 8th Floor Event Square area of the MATSUYA GINZA department store in Tokyo. The exhibition is also slated to travel to Nagoya, Osaka, and Kyoto. A large-scale event titled "Rascal Does Not Dream of Sugar Diary" will also be held on April 7 at the Chigasaki Civic Cultural Center in Kanagawa south of Tokyo.

Image via Rascal Does Not Dream anime's X/Twitter account © 2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of two films in the franchise 's latest sequel anime project, opened in Japan on December 1 in 103 theaters in Japan, and debuted at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets to earn about 163 million yen (about US$11.12 milion) in its first three days.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan in June 2023. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

Sources: Rascal Does Not Dream anime's livestream, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.