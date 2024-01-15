Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker -- The Art of Resurrection -Beyond the Veil- Artbook Launches on June 25

2nd volume of artbook for "Endwalker" expansion of Final Fantasy XIV game releases free preview

Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker -- The Art of Resurrection -Beyond the Veil-

Final Fantasy XIV

announced on Saturday that, the second volume of the artbook for the "Endwalker" expansion of thegame, will launch in English on June 25. A free preview for the book and pre-orders are available on's website. The artbook will launch in Japan on the same date.

The book is the ninth volume in the series of official Final Fantasy XIV artbooks. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker -- The Art of Resurrection -Among the Stars- launched in September 2022.

Square Enix describes the artbook:

The second volume of a two-volume set of the official art books for the global hit game FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker, featuring hundreds of pages of full-color art and an exclusive item code! Featuring roughly 800 pieces of artwork created during the development of the critically acclaimed Endwalker expansion, The Art of Resurrection –Beyond the Veil– is a visual feast for fans of Final Fantasy XIV! Covering content through Patch 6.5—including Myths of the Realm, Pandæmonium, and Island Sanctuary—this volume also features detailed illustrations of characters, equipment, dungeons, trials, and more. Volume two of a two-volume set with The Art of Resurrection –Among the Stars–. Includes an exclusive item code for a Zodiark Idol minion!

The "Endwalker" expansion for the Final Fantasy XIV game launched in December 2021.

The upcoming "Dawntrail" expansion for the game will launch in summer 2024.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. The game's Xbox version will launch in spring 2024 with faster loading and 4K support (Series X). The game has recorded 30 million registered accounts worldwide as of this month.

Square Enix released the first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , titled "Heavensward," in June 2015. The second expansion, "Stormblood," launched in June 2017. The third expansion, "Shadowbringers," launched in July 2019.

Source: Press release