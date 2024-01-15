Lycoris Recoil Anime Gets 2nd Stage Play in June

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptation of director Shingo Adachi 's original television anime Lycoris Recoil announced a second stage play titled, Butai Lycoris Recoil : Life Won't Wait (Stage Lycoris Recoil : Life Won't Wait) on Monday. The play will run from June 7-16 at the Theatre G-Rosso in the Tokyo Dome City area.

The cast from the first stage play are all reprising their roles for the sequel play. Akira Yamazaki is again directing the play, and Yō Hosaka returns to write the script.

The first stage play ran in January 2023 at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo.

Image via Lycoris Recoil anime's Twitter account ©Spider Lily／アニプレックス・ABCアニメーション・BS11

Crunchyroll

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

Adachi's original television anime premiered in July 2022. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an Englishdescribes the anime:

The anime has a new animation project in the works.

The anime was Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

ClariS performed the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri performed the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).