Synecdoche's Plus-Sized Elf Manga Gets TV Anime This Year

Akita Shoten announced on Monday that Synecdoche 's Plus-Sized Elf ( Elf-san wa Yaserarenai. ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will debut this year. Ayasa Itō stars in the anime as Elfuda.

Image via Amazon © Synecdoche, Akita Shoten, Seven Seas Entertainment

launched inwebsite in December 2016, andpublished the seventh compiled volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to, and then resumed in'smagazine in October 2021, ending not long after, withpublishing a new eighth volume in November 2021.began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?

The company is also releasing new editions of the manga with new covers.

Synecdoche launched Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping ( Shin Plus-Sized Elf ) in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on January 26. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.