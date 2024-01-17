News
Expelled from Paradise Anime Staff Unveil New Film Project on January 27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei Animation revealed on Monday that the team behind the Expelled from Paradise 2014 CG anime film — including director Seiji Mizushima, writer Gen Urobuchi, and producer Kouichi Noguchi — will reveal their new film project during the Virtual Anime Fes virtual event at Toei Animation's ONN'ON Studios virtual chat program on January 27.
Mizushima previously revealed in November 2022 that the Expelled from Paradise staff's next project would be unveiled in spring 2023, though that project was not announced at the time. At the time, Mizushima, Urobuchi, and the film's character designer Masatsugu Saitō (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) were attached to the project. Saitō drew the below visual for the announcement:
楽園追放ご覧いただいた皆様ありがとうございました！昨年発表した楽園追放制作チームの 新作、23年春に発表イベント開催が決定しました！— 水島 精二 (@oichanmusi) November 15, 2022
齋藤くん @saitomasatsugu に新たなティザー ビジュアル第2弾描いてもらいましたよ。
イベントの詳細は野口P @KoichiNoguchi のアカウントをチェック！！ pic.twitter.com/Qo0Am9Q3oR
Urobuchi earlier reported that Renji Ōki (Azur Lane, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters novelization), a Nitroplus writer who wrote an Expelled from Paradise side-story novel, is teaming up on the background materials for the new project. Toei Animation's Expelled from Paradise producer and CG director Kouichi Noguchi (Digimon: Data Squad) is working on the new project. The staff did not state that the new project's story is tied in any way to Expelled from Paradise's story.
The Expelled from Paradise film debuted in theaters in Japan in November 2014, and won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015. Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014.
Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.
Sources: ONN'ON Studios website, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)