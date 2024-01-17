Expelled from Paradise Anime Staff Unveil New Film Project on January 27

Toei Animation revealed on Monday that the team behind the Expelled from Paradise 2014 CG anime film — including director Seiji Mizushima , writer Gen Urobuchi , and producer Kouichi Noguchi — will reveal their new film project during the Virtual Anime Fes virtual event at Toei Animation 's ONN'ON Studios virtual chat program on January 27.

Image via Virtual Anime Fes ©TOEI ANIMATION ©東映アニメーション

Mizushima previously revealed in November 2022 that the Expelled from Paradise staff's next project would be unveiled in spring 2023, though that project was not announced at the time. At the time, Mizushima, Urobuchi, and the film's character designer Masatsugu Saitō ( Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ) were attached to the project. Saitō drew the below visual for the announcement:

Image via Comic Natalie © TOEI ANIMATION, Nitroplus / EFP Society

Seiji Mizushima

D4DJ

's most recent work is directing the, andCG anime at, all based on'smixed media

Urobuchi earlier reported that Renji Ōki ( Azur Lane , Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters novelization), a Nitroplus writer who wrote an Expelled from Paradise side-story novel, is teaming up on the background materials for the new project. Toei Animation 's Expelled from Paradise producer and CG director Kouichi Noguchi ( Digimon: Data Squad ) is working on the new project. The staff did not state that the new project's story is tied in any way to Expelled from Paradise 's story.

The Expelled from Paradise film debuted in theaters in Japan in November 2014, and won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015. Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014.

Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.