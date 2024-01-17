Kuzushiro's Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu Workplace Manga Listed With TV Anime in 2025

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Wing Nerima manga cafe posted a photo of newly published manga volumes that have arrived at the cafe on Wednesday. In the photo, the wraparound jacket band on Kuzushiro 's ninth Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu . (A Smile in an Unbearable Workplace.) manga volume features the phrase, "2025 TV anime adaptation is green-lit!" The volume will formally ship on Thursday.

Image via Kodansha's website © Kuzushiro, Kodansha

The working girls manga centers on Nana Futami, a rookiemanga artist who is supported by her female editor Kaede Satō and her assistant Mizuki Hazama. Even though Nana sometimes suffers from intense delusions due to (what she tells herself is) an occupational illness, she keeps working day-to-day with the help of those around her.

Kuzushiro first launched the manga as a one-shot in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in February 2019, and started its serialization in Kodansha 's Comic Days app and website in May 2019.

Kuzushiro launched her Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2011, and ended it in January 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in August 2017. The manga received a 13-episode television anime series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Kuzushiro ended her Chihaya-san wa Sono Mama de Ii (You're Fine the Way You Are, Chihaya-san) manga in May 2018 after launching the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2014.

Kuzushiro began her ongoing Living With My Brother's Wife ( Ani no Yome to Kurashiteimasu. ) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in December 2015 after publishing a one-shot manga with the same title in April 2015. Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled volume on September 25. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga digitally in English. The BookWalker Global Store recently added the manga to its library.

Kuzushiro launched the Tobaku Senpai Nani Kakeru? manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in February 2017. Futabasha published the manga's second volume in May 2018. She launched the Akuma no Mama ( Mama Akuma ) manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in October 2018. Square Enix published the manga's second volume in December 2020, and Yen Press published the volume in English in February 2022.