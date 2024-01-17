News
Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Casts Kenjiro Tsuda as Narrator
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the live-action film of Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga revealed on Thursday that voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda will be the narrator for the film. Tsuda previously voices the character Hyakunosuke Ogata in the anime adaptation of the manga.The film will premiere on January 19.
The film's other cast are:
- Kento Yamazaki as Saichi Sugimoto
- Anna Yamada as Asirpa
- Arata Iura as Asirpa's aca ("father")
- Gordon Maeda as Hyakunosuke Ogata
- Yuma Yamoto as Yoshitake Shiraishi
- Hiroshi Tamaki as Tokushirō Tsurumi
- Hiroshi Tachi as Toshizō Hijikata
- Asuka Kudo as Hajime Tsukishima
- Shuntarō Yanagi as Yōhei/Kōhei Nikaido
- Ryōhei Ōtani as Genjirō Tanigaki
- Katsuya as Tatsūma Ushiyama
- Katsumi Kiba as Shinpachi Nagakura
- Hisako Okata as Huci
- Makita Sports as Takechiyo Gotō
- Debo Akibe as Asirpa's great uncle
- Mitsuki Takahata as Umeko
- Yuki Izumisawa as Toraji
- Kentarō Shimazu as Kanjirō Kasahara
- Keisuke Horibe as Kōji Wada
- Yuno Nagao as Osoma
Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN is performing the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).
Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.
Sources: Golden Kamuy film's website, Eiga Natalie