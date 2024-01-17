Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Casts Kenjiro Tsuda as Narrator

Tsuda voiced Hyakunosuke Ogata in manga's anime adaptation

The official website for the live-action film of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga revealed on Thursday that voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda will be the narrator for the film. Tsuda previously voices the character Hyakunosuke Ogata in the anime adaptation of the manga.

Image via Eiga Natalie © 2024 映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

The film will premiere on January 19.

The film's other cast are:

Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN is performing the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.