Manga Creator/Animator Haruo Takahashi Dies at 76

Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported on Monday that manga creator and animator Haruo Takahashi has died on January 12 at a hospital in Sagamihara, Kanagawa. The cause of Takahashi's death was not disclosed. He was 76. A funeral will be held by his family, with Haruka Takahashi, his eldest son, serving as chief mourner.

Manga artist Shigeru Tagawa also posted a tweet regarding Takahashi's death, with a screenshot of the Himitsu no Akko-chan anime's end credits that list Takahashi as an animator.

Takahashi was born on March 30, 1947 in Hachioji city in Tokyo.

He drew storyboards for the first Tensai Bakabon series and the first Lupin the 3rd television anime in 1971. He was a key assistant animator for the 1978 anime film Ringing Bell ( Chirin no Suzu ).

Takahashi made his debut as a manga artist in 1978. He gained popularity with gag manga that incorporated current events. His four-panel manga Iwayuru Hitotsu no Chō-san Shugi was serialized in Bungeishunjū's Weekly Bunshun magazine. The manga won the Bungeishunjū Manga Award in 1984, and in 2010, after 27 years, Takahashi ended the series.

Source: Comic Natalie