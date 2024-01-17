Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Games Introduce Mythical Pecharunt in DLC Epilogue

Player reunited with rivals in 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' DLC epilogue on January 11

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel revealed the new mythical Pokémon Pecharunt on Monday in a new trailer for the Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games' "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC epilogue.

To play the epilogue, players must complete the main stories of the DLC along with a specific postgame event in the base game.

Image via Pokémon franchise's Twitter account ©The Pokémon Company International

The epilogue was released on January 11 and sees the return of the protagonist's rivals.

"The Teal Mask," the first part of the games' DLC, launched on September 13. The second part of the DLC, "The Indigo Disk," launched on December 14.

Part 1: The Teal Mask features the new legendary Pokémon Ogrepon, and the story revolves around a school trip to Kitakami. The DLC introduces Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin, and the Loyal 3 Pokémon, consisting of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The first part also includes mochi to increase base points for a Pokémon's stats and a Roto-Stick for taking pictures with wider angles.

In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, the player becomes an exchange student at the Blueberry Academy and encounters the new legendary Pokémon Terapagos. The DLC introduces Archaludon, an evolution of Duraludon. The second DLC features four biomes within the underwater academy, as well as a battle organization known as the BB League and the League Club extracurricular activity. Koraidon and Miraidon also get a new flight power.

The games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022.