Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol Light Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

The official Twitter account for the manga adaptations of Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō (Rascal Does Not Dream) light novel series revealed in December that Jun Miyazaki is adapting the Seishun Buta Yarō wa Siscon no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol ) novel into a manga on Kadokawa 's G's Channel website. The first chapter launched on December 25.

Image via Seishun Buta Yarō's comics Twitter

Yen Press publishes the novel in English and describes the story:

DOUBLE TROUBLE?! Sakuta is eager to finally have a chance to spend time with Mai again, but instead, he's greeted by a stranger who looks just like her. Apparently, Adolescence Syndrome is paying Mai another visit and has forced her to swap bodies with Nodoka Toyohama, a flashy up-and-coming idol...who also happens to be Mai's half sister! With no resolution in sight, each sister must pretend to be the other and go about their respective lives as best they can. Trouble is, it seems like Nodoka is preoccupied with something besides walking in Mai's shoes...

Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol is the fourth novel in the Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series.

Manga adaptations of the fifth and sixth novels launched on G's Channel on April 30.

The light novel series previously had three previous manga adaptations, which respectively adapted the first three volumes of the light novel series.drew themanga, which ran in'smagazine from 2015 to 2018 for two volumes.drew themanga, which ran infrom 2018 to 2019 for two volumes. Tsukako Akina drew the(Rascal Does not Dream of a Logical Witch) manga, which ran in'swebsite from August 2020 to May 2022 for two volumes.published the first three manga in English.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid sequel anime project project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

