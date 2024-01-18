Brave Bang Bravern! Original TV Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official website for Cygames , Cygames Pictures , and Masami Ōbari 's Brave Bang Bravern! ( Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern ) original television anime revealed four new cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Tomokazu Sugita as Superbia

Yuu Asakawa as Heidemarie Barrow

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Isao Kawada

Chō as Bob Craib

The website also posted an illustration by mechanical designer MORUGA following the second episode's premiere:

The creditless ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō" by the stars Ryōta Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Yōhei Azakami (Lewis Smith) is also streaming:

The anime debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, starting with the first two episodes on Thursday.

The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

The anime stars:

Obari ( Gravion , Gravion Zwei , Angel Blade , Battle Arena Toshinden ) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures ( Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ). Keigo Koyanagi ( The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is handling the series composition. Kouichi Motomura ( Yotsunoha ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen ( Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari ). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) is performing the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern."