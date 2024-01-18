Ten Count BL Anime Canceled Due to Production Issues

Anime was slated for TV in 2020, then theatrical release in 2023

©宝井理人・新書館／テンカウント製作委員会

The official website for the anime of'smanga announced on Friday that the anime has been canceled due to issues relating to its production.

The anime was originally scheduled to premiere on television in 2020. The anime was then postponed because the staff was reconsidering the series' development form. In October 2022, the staff announced it as a theatrical anime that would open in 2023, but the anime did not debut last year.

So Toyama ( Pokémon movies) was directing the anime and writing the screenplay. Tomomi Shimazaki ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ) was designing the characters. East Fish Studio and Synergy SP were producing the anime, with Pony Canyon on distribution.

In the story, Shirotani Tadaomi, secretary of a company president, meets Riku Kurose, a counselor. After he gives Shirotani a diagnosis for mysophobia, Shirotani ends up attending his counseling sessions.

Takarai launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in July 2013, and ended the series in November 2017. Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint released the sixth and final volume in December 2018.

The manga ranked first in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Boys-Love Comics of 2014 and 2015 lists.

